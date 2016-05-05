NYT recipes + ingredients sourced by Chef’d = your new meal kit of choice

This should be a hit with the 7 million foodies who flock to NYT Cooking monthly for recipes. And it can’t hurt for the Times to have another revenue stream and, as Bloomberg put it, “offset declines in print.” The meal kit will launch sometime this summer, both as a subscription plan and a la cart service.
In the meantime, here are some existing options and their starting prices for weekly subscriptions offering three meals for two people:
• Blue Apron, $60
• Purple Carrot, $68
• Plated, $72
Read our deep dive on meal-kit startups.