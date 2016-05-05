advertisement
GrubHub’s CEO calls Uber and Amazon “boogeymen”

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

“Right now, you’re hearing Uber say ‘We’re going to get it to you in half an hour’—that’s bullcrap,” Matt Maloney said during GrubHub’s quarterly earning call on Tuesday. He argued Grubhub is better positioned to offer delivery “because we have the volume, [and so] we don’t have to fake it ’til we make it like the venture guys.”

