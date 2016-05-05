advertisement
Amazon’s stock price is on the rise

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

Amazon made headlines last week when its shares jumped 10% in after-hours trading following the company’s Q1 earnings report—an increase that reportedly made CEO Jeff Bezos $6 billion in just 20 minutes. This all thanks to better than expected earnings with $29.1 billion in revenue and $513 million in profit. 

A week later, Amazon’s future is looking even brighter, as Chamath Palihapitiya, a high-profile venture capitalist, says Amazon has the potential to become a $3 trillion company in 10 years.

