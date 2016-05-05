Morning intelligence

• In its quarterly earnings report yesterday, Tesla said it is pushing up its production goal of making 500,000 cars annually from 2020 to 2018 . That’s more than five times the goal for this year.

• Even YouTube is getting into the streaming cable space. Bloomberg reports that the YouTube Unplugged service will grant access to select cable channels, likely starting at less than $35 monthly.

• Uber has put together quite the advisory board, which includes the likes of Ray LaHood, Melody Barnes, and Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.

• Instagram is catering to the many businesses on its platform by creating company pages that borrow features from Facebook.