Morning intelligence

• In its quarterly earnings report yesterday, Tesla said it is pushing up its production goal of making 500,000 cars annually from 2020 to 2018. That’s more than five times the goal for this year.
• Even YouTube is getting into the streaming cable space. Bloomberg reports that the YouTube Unplugged service will grant access to select cable channels, likely starting at less than $35 monthly.
• Uber has put together quite the advisory board, which includes the likes of Ray LaHood, Melody Barnes, and Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.
• Instagram is catering to the many businesses on its platform by creating company pages that borrow features from Facebook.