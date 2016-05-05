advertisement
Alphabet’s stock is in decline

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

Alphabet’s stock price has fallen about 9% since it’s Q1 earnings report on April 21. Why? Despite posting a year-over-year increase in revenue, it saw a decrease in ad revenue and huge loses in its other bets unit, which was enough to worry many investors.

