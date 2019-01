•New Yorkers have long mulled the idea of a fee or even a ban on giving and receiving plastic bags at supermarkets, bodegas, and other retail establishments .

•After two years of debate, a New York City Council voted yesterday to pass the $0.05 fee on plastic bags, which will be up for full approval from the council today.

•If passed, the law will go into effect by October 1 of this year.

RIP Plastic Bags: