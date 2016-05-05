Twitch user allegedly broadcasts assault on girlfriend

The alleged attack was first reported by another Twitch user, who uploaded a YouTube video of his or her smartphone playing the audio from the stream. The five-minute-long audio recording reveals what sounds like a man verbally abusing and hitting a crying woman . The person recording the video speculates out loud that the streamer may have thought his stream had ended and that he wasn’t being recorded.

The alleged attacker’s Twitch account has already been closed and scrubbed clean, reports Engadget, as has his Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube accounts. Reddit members have posted screenshots of the Twitch user’s Instagram comments responding to the attack in which he appears to have written, “I did not rape her. I hit her and fell on top of her and hit her again.”

Twitch told Engadget that it doesn’t respond to requests for information about users, but the company “makes best efforts to reach out to appropriate local law enforcement” if a credible threat is reported.