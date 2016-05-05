Uber is stacking a new public policy advisory group with global influencers

The advisory group has been assembled to help guide the company on public policy relating to transportation and ridesharing regulations around the world, David Plouffe, the Uber’s chief advisor wrote on Medium. Among the list of global heavy hitters in the public policy advisory group:
• Melody Barnes, vice provost for Global Student Leadership Initiatives at New York University and former director of the Domestic Policy Council at the White House
• Roberto Daniño, former Prime Minister of Peru
• Dr. Allan Fels, professor at Melbourne, Monash and Oxford Universities and former chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
• Neelie Kroes, Netherlands special envoy for startups and former vice president of the European Commission
• Ray LaHood, former U.S. secretary of transportation
• Dr. Gesner Oliveira, former president of the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE)
• Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, founder and CEO of Alf Khair
• Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of the Quality Council of India and former chairman of McKinsey India