Just one company accounted for 60% of U.S. online sales growth last year

And that company is…Amazon, says InternetRetailer, citing Forrester Research data. The company earned $23 billion more in 2015 than it did in 2014, bringing in a total of $100 billion last year. That $100 billion not only represents 60.5% of all the online retail growth in America last year, it also represents almost a third of all U.S. e-commerce sales happened on Amazon in 2015—up from a fifth just three years earlier.