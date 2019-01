As revealed in today’s earnings report , Tesla’s production roadmap has been moved up by two years. Talk about ambitious:

• 2016 annual production goal: 80,000-90,000 cars (total units of the Model X and Model S)

• 2018 annual production goal: 500,000 cars (total units of the Model X, Model S, and Model 3)

But Musk is unfazed: “I feel confident that we will hit the 2,000 vehicle-per-week target by the end of the [second] quarter,” he said during the earnings call.