advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Elon Musk’s desk is currently at the end of a Tesla production line

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

…in case it wasn’t clear that he means business. Musk also noted during the Tesla earnings call that he keeps a sleeping bag handy—and that it gets used regularly . Consider this your leadership lesson of the day.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life