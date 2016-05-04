Elon Musk: Tesla is “hell-bent on becoming the best manufacturer on Earth”

Tesla just lost two key production execs, and Elon Musk isn’t wasting any time replacing them. Musk kicked off the company’s quarterly earnings call today by issuing a call for the best in the business:
“Thus far we’ve done a good job on design and technology… The Model X and Model S are generally regarded as the most technologically advanced cars in the world. We’ve done well in that respect. The key thing we need to achieve in the future is to also be the leader in manufacturing.
To the best manufacturing people in the world: We want you to come join our company.”