YouTube to offer cable-style TV over the Internet

Younger viewers’ lack of interest in traditional pay TV has led to plenty of new industry jargon: Cord cutters , of course, are the people who don’t sign up for cable, and “skinny bundles” are the slimmed-down packages, often delivered through the Internet, that the industry hopes will finally get them hooked.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube is the latest company planning to offer such a bundle, under the name YouTube Unplugged. The basic package would likely cost less than $35 per month, though it’s not yet clear which channels would be included, so Unplugged viewers may or may not be able to watch MTV Unplugged or FYI’s Unplugged Nation.