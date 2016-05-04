advertisement
YouTube to offer cable-style TV over the Internet

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Younger viewers’ lack of interest in traditional pay TV has led to plenty of new industry jargon: Cord cutters, of course, are the people who don’t sign up for cable, and “skinny bundles” are the slimmed-down packages, often delivered through the Internet, that the industry hopes will finally get them hooked.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube is the latest company planning to offer such a bundle, under the name YouTube Unplugged. The basic package would likely cost less than $35 per month, though it’s not yet clear which channels would be included, so Unplugged viewers may or may not be able to watch MTV Unplugged or FYI’s Unplugged Nation.

