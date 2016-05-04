Google’s Slides Q&A offers audience interaction, no lining up at a mic required

The company’s new tool for presenters lets the folks they’re presenting to ask questions (and vote on them) from a phone, laptop, or tablet—which, among other benefits, encourages shy types to participate, helps identify the most compelling queries, and lets the speaker more easily follow up on questions which didn’t get fielded during an event. The feature officially debuted during a talk by Harvard senior and Google Science Fair winner Shree Bose, who recently spoke to 200 middle-school students at Google’s NYC office. Here she is talking about it: