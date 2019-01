Pager is one of a small number of apps that send a doctor to your home. It only operates in New York City, where an in-home visit will set you back $199.

Oscar Salazar, cofounder of Pager (and interestingly, a cofounder of Uber), shared onstage at the D.Health Summit today that his team is planning to bake artificial intelligence into the service. The AI will surface basic information about the patient, so a health practitioner won’t need to spend the bulk of the visit asking routine questions.