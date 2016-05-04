The annual performance review has died

An acceptable murder. A necessary elimination, if you will, of a time-worn tradition.

The annual performance review:

irksome at best,

drawing itches, and ire, inflating expectations.

Its time has come.

An evolved birth.

A necessary innovation, if you please,

yielding an improved process.

Out of the cradle of innovation that is Silicon Valley,

Reflektive puts forth its new talent development platform,

urged on by 13 million dollars worth of encouragement.

The time has come.

Feedback can be had in real time.

Reviews customized and configured.

Goals managed through a central platform.