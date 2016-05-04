Trend alert: “manly” book clubs

Have you heard? Men read books, too! But they do it in a manly way reports the New York Times Style section .

One such group has a rule that they won’t read “books by women about women.”

Never mind that their literary restrictions are excluding some of the best works of literature, their group names (the Man Book Club, International Ultra Manly Book Club) need some serious re-branding. Here are some suggestions courtesy of Fast Company staff:

A Room Of His Own

No Country For Old (Wo)Men

The Year of Masculine Thinking

Pride and Prejudice (Against Women)

Boy Luck Club

Eat, Pray, Read Books With Other Men

Tweet yours with #ManlyBookClubNames.

Update: You delivered!