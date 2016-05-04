Let’s face it: Self-driving cars are basically just drones

Drones in the sky—taking pictures average people could never take before.

Drones in the battlefield—taking shots from above that armies could never take before.

How about drones on the road—taking our kids to school in ways we never could before?

What’s a drone, anyway? It’s just a machine operating autonomously, right? It’s “an unmanned aircraft or ship guided by remote control or onboard computers,” as defined by Merriam-Webster. This is all just terminology anyway, but why can’t that definition encompass self-driving cars, like the minivans Alphabet will be making with Fiat Chrysler?

The term “drone” freaks a lot of people out, and a lot of people I’ve talked to in the quadcopter industry don’t like the term because it’s just too broad. After all, drones can be used for good and for evil.

I, for one, welcome roads full of drones, keeping us safer as they remove the perils of human driving error from our highways.