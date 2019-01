Oh, Aeropostale, you beacon of middle school popular-kid apparel!

How I relished your baby-pink printed tees and corduroy miniskirts!

You couldn’t survive this era of fast fashion (can I?).

Zara and H&M will never take your place in my heart.

Aeropostale, retailer for teens of the aughts, has filed for bankruptcy after losing money for 13 consecutive quarters.