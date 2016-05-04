advertisement
New talent joins Birchbox’s top ranks

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

• Terre Layton—who has worked at Stella & Dot, AOL, Netscape and most notably, Sephora—joins as global VP of product management and UX, and will oversee the entire customer journey through Birchbox.

• Fran Gaitanaros—who was previously at One King’s Lane—joins as VP of creative, leading all visual communication including the monthly box designs. 

Birchbox, a monthly beauty exploration subscription service founded in 2010, now has more than one million subscribers and operates in six countries, including France, the U.K., and Spain. 

