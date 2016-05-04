Ashley Madison plaintiffs are in big trouble after judge’s ruling

Because most of its 5.5 female profiles weren’t real, and the company created 70,000 “bots” designed to convince male users to spend “credits.”

So why are the plaintiffs in big trouble?

All of those claims—the bots, the fake users—were revealed in documents stolen by hackers, and those stolen documents have just been ruled inadmissible by a judge.

Why would the judge do that?

Corporate Counsel reports that the judge appears to be taking a hard line against hacking, stating he was concerned for “the integrity of the judicial process,” but that may mean plaintiffs have little recourse against Ashley Madison’s deceitful sex bots.

[Image: Flickr]