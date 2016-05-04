Morning intelligence

• Following Ted Cruz’s decision to suspend his campaign, Trump is the GOP’s presumptive nominee—which has some Republicans pledging their support for Hillary Clinton and flocking to the hashtag #NeverTrump.
• Apple Music is reportedly getting a makeover come June, which Bloomberg says will be revealed during the company’s developer conference.
• Earnings season hasn’t been kind to many tech companies—but the online dating market is still on the upswing. Tinder now has more than 1 million paid users, according to parent company Match’s earnings.
• Coming up today: Tesla is reporting its Q1 earnings. Here’s what to watch for.