Morning intelligence

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• Following Ted Cruz’s decision to suspend his campaign, Trump is the GOP’s presumptive nominee—which has some Republicans pledging their support for Hillary Clinton and flocking to the hashtag #NeverTrump. 

• Apple Music is reportedly getting a makeover come June, which Bloomberg says will be revealed during the company’s developer conference. 

• Earnings season hasn’t been kind to many tech companies—but the online dating market is still on the upswing.  Tinder now has more than 1 million paid users, according to parent company Match’s earnings. 

Coming up today: Tesla is reporting its Q1 earnings. Here’s what to watch for. 

