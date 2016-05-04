Paris climate deal leader says President Trump would jeopardize progress 

“Think about the impact of the coming U.S. presidential elections. If a climate change denier was to be elected, it would threaten dramatically global action against climate disruption. We must not think that everything is settled.”

That’s what former French foreign minister Laurent Fabius, creator of the landmark Paris climate change agreement, said indirectly about a potential Trump White House. Now that Trump, who has expressed doubt about manmade climate change, is the presumptive Republican nominee, world leaders are surely thinking even more critically about what a Trump administration would entail.