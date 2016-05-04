Apple has hired the cofounder of Google X

Yoky Matsuoka was also the VP of Nest until 2014. At Apple she’ll be reporting to Apple COO Jeff Williams, who oversees the company’s health initiatives including HealthKit, ResearchKit, and CareKit , reports Fortune . Matsuoka’s career highlights include:

• moving from Japan to the U.S. as a teenager to pursue a tennis career

• earning a PhD in robotics from MIT

• developing the BarrettHand, one of the most precise robotic hands ever invented

• a decade spent teaching as a professor of robotics at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Washington

• winning a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant for her work in neurorobotics, where she used technology to help stroke and brain damaged patients regain the use of their limbs