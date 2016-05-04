Twitter freaks out that Trump is likely GOP nominee

There’s more enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump among leaders of the KKK than leaders of the political party he now controls.
— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016
And to think, it all began with the simple yet powerful belief that the first black president is a Kenyan imposter.
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 4, 2016
As a conservative, i would always rather lose to a democrat, than support a racist and sexist with my party’s nametag. #NeverTrump
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 4, 2016
Suddenly Peter Thiel’s literal islands of civilization not looking like a bad option.Can you book a cabin or is it like tickets to Hamilton?
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 4, 2016