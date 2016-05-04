Twitter freaks out that Trump is likely GOP nominee

There’s more enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump among leaders of the KKK than leaders of the political party he now controls.

And to think, it all began with the simple yet powerful belief that the first black president is a Kenyan imposter. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 4, 2016

As a conservative, i would always rather lose to a democrat, than support a racist and sexist with my party’s nametag. #NeverTrump — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 4, 2016