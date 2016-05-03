IBM opening its quantum computing tech to the public

Big Blue is letting the public in on its quantum computing technology .

Today, IBM announced that it will now support public use of its cloud-based quantum computing platform for a wide range of experiments.

The platform, known as the IBM Quantum Experience, will let members of the public run algorithms and experiments on the company’s quantum processor, which is made from five superconducting quantum bits (qubits), and is based at IBM Research’s headquarters in Yorktown Heights, New York.

That architecture is meant to scale to larger quantum systems, and IBM said it is the likely precursor to a universal quantum computer, which could one day perform just about any computing task and be far faster at running science and business applications than standard computers.

Users would be able to access individual qubits, as well as tutorials and simulations that demonstrate quantum computing’s capabilities.