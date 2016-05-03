Ted Cruz spent $190K on every delegate he won, 4X more than Trump

On the day he dropped out of the race, Cruz had won 565 delegates. He and his PACs had spent $107.5 million on the campaign. That works out to $190,265 of spending on every delegate.

After the Indiana primary, Trump had racked up 1,041 delegates while spending $49 million on the campaign (this includes $1.2 million from a PAC). That’s a spend of $47,070 per delegate won. Trump gets all the media attention he can handle, while Cruz had to buy most of his air time.

(Campaign spending numbers as of April 20 filings. Sources: New York Times, Federal Election Commission, Real Clear Politics)