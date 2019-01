A 10-year-old boy from Finland received $10,000 from Facebook for finding and reporting a now-fixed bug in Instagram that would let hackers delete other people’s photo captions, Gizmodo reports .

The boy, named Jani, displaced a 13-year-old to become the youngest bounty recipient in Facebook’s history, and plans to buy himself a new bike, plus computers and sports equipment for himself and his family, according to the Verge.