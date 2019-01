Uber is rolling out a program letting advertisers pay for your next ride if you accept pop-up offers that appear in the Uber app, TechCrunch reports.

The company’s tested Uber Offers regionally with sponsors like Shake Shack and Dunkin’ Donuts, and it’s now making its national debut with a Mother’s Day deal from ProFlowers, giving up to $20 in Uber credits to flower buyers, according to TechCrunch.