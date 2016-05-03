Can an app eliminate the confidence gap?

Q: What do you get when you cross a daily missive like theSkimm and a mindfulness app like Headspace?

A: Shine, a newly launched app that texts users daily tips for “self fulfillment.” Shine texts (which include GIFs, inspirational quotes, productivity tips) are aimed at millennial women who struggle with higher rates of burnout than men, as well as with the so-called confidence gap that holds them back from advancing their careers or growing their businesses.

Its founders are former DoSomething.org execs who are among the 1% of women of color who have received venture capital for their startups, which they hope will be inspirational to other underrepresented minority entrepreneurs.