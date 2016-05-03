Facebook data debunks parenting myths

Analyzing internal data from its massive user base , Facebook attempts to set the record straight on five popular beliefs about parents. What Facebook’s researchers discovered is that people don’t cringe at the sight of parents sharing (oversharing?) photos and news about their kids on the network , and parents do see themselves first as individuals.

What’s more complicated is whether or not moms and dads agree on who is contributing more to home and childcare. As for the generation of millennials who are supposed to upend the traditional gender roles, they haven’t totally proven themselves to be all that different than their predecessors.

A more in-depth look at some of their findings can be found here.