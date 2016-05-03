advertisement
Ellen Pao and other women in tech found new diversity organization

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

“True diversity is inclusive, comprehensive, and measurable.” So says the website for a new nonprofit startup community aimed to help startups tackle diversity right from the get-go. Project Include, founded by a group of female industry influencers including Freada Kapoor Klein, Ellen Pao, and Tracy Chou, among others, underscores the importance of getting early- to mid-stage companies the tools they need to make meaningful change.  

The current offering includes basic instruction for writing non-biased job descriptions and inclusive interviewing practices, as well as offering recommendations and templates for measuring progress. “The first step to achieving goals is setting them,” the founders say.

