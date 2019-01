Not a great time for more bad news from China for Apple. But here it is. A Chinese court has decided that a local company can keep printing the “IPHONE” name on its phone covers and other accessories. Apple, of course, argued for exclusive right to the mark.

This news comes on the heels of disappointing iPhone sales in China in the first quarter, and on news that the Chinese government shut down two Apple mobile services in the country—iTunes Movies and iBooks Store.