iPhone SE sales look like a much-needed bright spot for Apple

Apple arguably made a sweet move hitting a price point below $400 for its new 4-inch iPhone SE model. Android phones with premium phone-like features selling at between $300 and $400 have become an industry norm. The SE’s price opens the door to the Apple premium “lite” experience for many would -be Android phone buyers—especially in budding markets like China and India.

A new report today shows that Apple has more than doubled its SE component parts orders for the second quarter, suggesting strong demand in the first quarter. We’re still talking about projected sales of less than 10 million phones, but there’s lots of room for growth.

“Decelerating growth of the high-end smartphone market has encouraged Apple to put increased focus on the mid-range and entry-level segments,” the report says, citing unnamed supply chain sources.