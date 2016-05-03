Revealed: Some of DARPA’s most amazing inventions

The highly secretive Pentagon agency that develops advanced weapons is cracking open the door just a bit. DARPA is opening a museum exhibit highlighting its decades of achievement—small things like, oh, the first global weather reporting satellites; the precursor to GPS; the first computer mouse; the M16 rifle; the Internet; TCP/IP technology; head-mounted displays; the Atlas robot; and many more. The exhibit opens May 5 at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, and runs through September 5.