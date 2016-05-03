advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hedge-fund billionaire Steve Cohen hopes A.I. can turn around his horrible year

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The legendary investor, whose battle with the feds over allegations of insider trading inspired the Showtime series, The Billions, is going through a rare losing streak. Cohen’s $11 billion family office fund, Point72, which usually sees double-digit returns, was down 8% in February. So he voyaged to Silicon Valley last week to meet with some artificial intelligence startups to discuss how to use the technology to make more successful investing decisions. “You will see tasks being automated with humans at the top,” he told the New York Post. “It will be a combination effort.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life