Instacart is getting closer to your recipes

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

The on-demand grocery service is using partnerships with food content sites to help fill customers’ carts. Partnerships with AllRecipes and the Food Network already allow those site’s users to add all of the ingredients for a recipe to their Instacart orders at the same time. Today, a similar partnership with the custom meal-planning service Platejoy will allow its customers to purchase an entire week’s worth of groceries from Instacart with a couple of clicks.

