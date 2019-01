At last night’s Met Gala, where the theme was the blending of fashion and tech, celebrities walked the red carpet with many kinda-sorta futuristic looks. There was lots of silver.

The most unique take on the theme might have come from Emma Watson, who wore an elegant cape and pant-suit outfit made from recycled plastic bottles. She’s got the right idea about the future of fashion: It should be about creating a consumer culture that wastes less and re-uses more.