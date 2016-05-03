What to expect from Tesla’s Q1 earnings report

Tesla has had a busy few months, between opening up preorders for the Model 3 and issuing a recall of thousands of Model X SUVs. Tomorrow, Tesla releases its quarterly earnings results—and here’s what we are watching for:

• Between the recall and production delays, Tesla’s rollout of the Model X was rocky at best—which we already know put a damper on its sales figures. Analysts say that will be reflected in a greater operating loss this quarter, compared to Q1 2015.

• Still, Tesla’s quarterly revenue may not have taken a hit: Estimates put it at around $1.6 billion, which would be a 45% increase year-over-year.

• One question investors are sure to have, if these predictions come to pass: Will Tesla actually become profitable this year? Since its IPO in 2010, Tesla has only clocked one profitable quarter, but the company claims this will be the year it finally achieves profitability.