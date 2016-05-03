advertisement
Ever imagine what it’s like to be as tall as a redwood?

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of our national parks, the National Park Service is launching a series of special events today “designed to bring parks to life in urban areas.” At the University of Texas at Austin, tennis star Andy Roddick will kick off Park Exchange, at which people will see projected images of themselves transformed into redwoods as tall as 307 feet:

