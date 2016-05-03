advertisement
Shopify’s 21,000 small businesses now have the option to offer same-day delivery via Postmates

By Sarah Kessler

But merchants that use Shopify’s ecommerce software to run their online stores only do 10% of their business locally, and same-day deliveries will only apply to those sales.

