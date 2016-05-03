advertisement
In 6 years, female board members at EU companies have more than doubled 

By David Holmes1 minute Read

Since a number of European countries including Norway, Iceland, France, Spain, and Germany, the percentage of female board members at 734 public companies in Europe has risen from 11 percent to 23 percent... but as this chart shows, there’s still a long way to go.

