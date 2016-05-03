advertisement
Why do people adopt smart home tech? Home security

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

To “keep their family safe” was the overwhelming motivation for why consumers consider adopting smart home technology, according to a recent survey conducted by august and XFINITY Home. About 40% of those surveyed said video cameras were at the top of their list of products they were likely to buy, followed by video doorbells (26%), connected lightbulbs (19%), and smart locks (13%).

