Giphy’s new keyboard allows you to send GIFs like emojis

Launched today, this new product lets you search through its library and plonk a GIF right into your conversation, the way you would insert an emoji.

The Giphy Keys app, which is now available through the Apple store, makes inserting GIFs on mobile devices infinitely easier. It’s part of Giphy’s broader mission to incorporate GIFs into every imaginable form of digital communication. Giphy is already the go-to GIF source for conversations on Twitter, Facebook and Gmail, among many other places; Fast Company’s Slack is a babbling GIF stream. This keyboard will make it easier for Giphy to easily integrate into the next platform that hasn’t even been built yet.

So, the next time you’re looking to break the ice with someone on Tinder, it’s now easier to just GIF it.