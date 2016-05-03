Morning intelligence

• Last night at the Met Gala, the red carpet was heavy on metallics and “futuristic” gowns that seemingly drew inspiration from straitjackets. This is what happens when the Met Gala theme is technology.
• Amazon launched a site for Prime Now, where you can order items in select cities for delivery in under two hours.
• Google is giving away $250,000 to help address the lead poisoning crisis in Flint, Michigan.
• Tim Cook called Apple’s declining stock a “huge overreaction” to the slowing iPhone sales and revenue drop reported in the company’s quarterly earnings results.
• Coming up today: The Indiana primaries, which could either give Ted Cruz a much-needed boost—or secure Donald Trump’s future as the GOP nominee.