Morning intelligence

• Amazon launched a site for Prime Now, where you can order items in select cities for delivery in under two hours.

• Google is giving away $250,000 to help address the lead poisoning crisis in Flint, Michigan.

• Tim Cook called Apple’s declining stock a “huge overreaction” to the slowing iPhone sales and revenue drop reported in the company’s quarterly earnings results.

• Coming up today: The Indiana primaries, which could either give Ted Cruz a much-needed boost—or secure Donald Trump’s future as the GOP nominee.