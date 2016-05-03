Facing “powerful lobbyists,” Tesla bill stalls in Connecticut Senate

The electric carmaker is fighting a nationwide battle for the right to sell its vehicles directly to consumers. But while it’s won over a number of lawmakers, in Connecticut—one of the many states which ban such sales—the Elon Musk-led company has reached a stalemate that may last until next year and beyond.

Tesla hopes that by promising to build a distribution center which would create 150 high-paying jobs for Connecticut residents, that state legislators will lift the ban.

But as State Senate Majority Leader and Democrat Bob Duff told the outlet, “New car dealers and GM are powerful lobbyists.”

[map by MojoMotors]