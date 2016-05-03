Uber’s Alipay partnership expands worldwide

The partnership will allow Chinese passengers to pay for an Uber with Alipay when they are outside of mainland China, reports TechCrunch. Alipay is Alibaba’s mobile payment service with 450 million users in China and its integration with Uber there is how most Chinese like to pay for their rides. The new worldwide expansion of the Uber-Alipay partnership means Chinese travelers can still use Alipay to pay for their ride in any of the 68 countries Uber operates in. Previously Chinese travelers would have to obtain a dual-currency credit card to pay for rides outside of the country.