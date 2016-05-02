Tim Cook: We’re going to give you what you don’t know you need yet

Cook said that on CNBC’s Mad Money today, while assuring host Jim Cramer that Apple still has the Vision Thing. His exact words:

“We are going to give you things that you can’t live without that you just don’t know you need today,” the CEO said.

And that, in a nutshell, explains much of Apple’s past success (think Apple II, iPod, iPhone). The company has a history of perfectly “leading” consumers, delivering new things just before we know we can’t live without them.

For those who say no visionary products have happened on Cook’s watch: Perhaps the biggest sales boom in the company’s modern history came in 2013 when Cook and company decided it was the right time to deliver “phablet”-sized phones.

But that’s the only example I can think of.