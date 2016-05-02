My So-Called Zac Posen Fiber Optic Woven Organza Dress

The star wearing one of the few truly tech-y dresses at tonight’s Met Gala is Claire Danes.

A video posted by @zacposen on May 2, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

A photo posted by @zacposen on May 2, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

Posen sourced the fiber optic woven organza in this dress from France, and there are 30 mini battery packs sewn into the gown’s understructure. “I went through a sequence of stages throughout the process of draping this gown, playing with motion and structure to capture the emotional engineering. The gown is hollow underneath with no tulle – holding its own structure,” he said in a statement.

This isn’t Posen’s first foray into the world of light-up dressmaking, like this LED dress project he worked on with a bunch of female coders through Google’s Made With Code initiative. He’s actually pretty fascinated by technology, as I learned a few weeks ago when I spoke to him about the future of his business–and dressing our future robotized bodies.