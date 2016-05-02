My So-Called Zac Posen Fiber Optic Woven Organza Dress

The star wearing one of the few truly tech-y dresses at tonight’s Met Gala is Claire Danes.
Posen sourced the fiber optic woven organza in this dress from France, and there are 30 mini battery packs sewn into the gown’s understructure. “I went through a sequence of stages throughout the process of draping this gown, playing with motion and structure to capture the emotional engineering. The gown is hollow underneath with no tulle – holding its own structure,” he said in a statement.
This isn’t Posen’s first foray into the world of light-up dressmaking, like this LED dress project he worked on with a bunch of female coders through Google’s Made With Code initiative. He’s actually pretty fascinated by technology, as I learned a few weeks ago when I spoke to him about the future of his business–and dressing our future robotized bodies.