Why Facebook Messenger’s bots won’t just be SmarterChild 2.0

But don’t expect the new wave of bots to look like SmarterChild, Jared says:

Crucially, these bots are meant to be useful out of the gate, so unlike SmarterChild, they no longer need conversation as a crutch for mass adoption. Sure, Apple’s Siri knows how to break the ice with a few jokes, but it largely exists to help you get things done. Rival assistants from Google and Amazon don’t exhibit much personality at all. Utility is winning out because the technology allows for it.